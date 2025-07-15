COAS Shooters Stun Safety Shooters In Ardova Handball Premier League

COAS Shooters claimed a narrow 32–31 victory over Safety Shooters in a pulsating encounter that headlined day 8 of the Ardova Handball Premier League 2025 Phase 1, taking place in Benin City, Edo State.

The match, which kept spectators on the edge of their seats, saw COAS Shooters overturn a 14–13 halftime deficit to snatch the win late in the game in one of the most evenly matched fixtures of the competition so far.

In other results from the men’s category, Osun United put up a determined display to defeat Rima Strikers 28–24 after establishing a commanding 18–11 lead at the break while Correction Boys were clinical against Benue Buffaloes, securing a 26–18 win.

De Defenders had to dig deep to edge past Lagos Seasiders 28–25 despite trailing 12–13 at halftime.

Title holders Tojemarine Academy continued their fine form in the league with a 31–25 triumph over former champions Niger United.

Tojemarine Academy took a 16–13 lead into the break and never looked back until they won the matxh.

In the women’s category, Rivers Queens defeated Ekiti Queens 31–23, building on their 17–12 first-half advantage to seal the win.

Defending champions Safety Babes maintained their unbeaten run with a solid 31–26 win over Imo Grasshoppers.

Rima Queens edged out Defender Babes 29–28 in a tightly contested affair that was separated by just a single goal at the break to make it 15–14.

Day 8 results (Men)

Safety Shooters 31-32 COAS Shooters

Rima Strikers 24-28 Osun United

Benue Buffaloes 18-26 Correction Boys

De Defenders 28-25 Lagos Seasiders

Niger United 25-31Tojemarine Academy

Day 8 Results (Women)

Rivers Queens 31-23 Ekiti Queens

Imo Grasshoppers 26-31 Safety Babes

Defender Babes 28-29 Rima Queens