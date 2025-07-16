2027: Omisore Downplays Coalition, Says All Members Want To Be President

A former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, has downplayed the growing momentum of the opposition coalition, suggesting that internal power tussles among key figures—many of whom are eyeing the presidential ticket—could undermine its chances in the 2027 general elections.

Omisore said the coalition’s unity is superficial, given that “everyone wants to be president.

Asked whether he was concerned about the coalition’s strength—especially with prominent political figures such as Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, and others uniting against the APC—Omisore said he wasn’t worried.

“No, I’m not worried at all. Because there are Ox among them, all of them have the same goal.

“You can see that after that meeting, Obi said he wants to be president, Atiku said the same, Rotimi said the same thing, and Aminu Tambuwal too. So, how are we sure that they are going to continue on this full list? Let us watch and see. Politics is not mathematics; it’s reality,” the senator said on Wednesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Omisore stated that the coalition does not pose a real threat to the APC’s dominance. He argued that the past electoral performances of its key members in their respective states have not prevented the APC from securing victory at the national level.

“The bulk of the African Democratic Congress (ADC)—they are all hosts from PDP—85 per cent PDP now. Up to this time, Rotimi [Amaechi] lost Rivers State; we lost Kaduna State—that’s El-Rufai; we didn’t win Anambra and Edo State; there is a PDP governor, and we still won the party. So these things don’t add up,” the former APC scribe said.

The APC ex-National secretary added that while the coalition may appear formidable, it could also serve as a distraction to its members.

“To an extent, it’s going to keep them busy. But as they are getting busier, we will look at our strategies and strategise as well—and look for the best ways to cut them off. But it’s good they have come. It’s welcome. At least they will be busy doing something.”

Coalition Formation

Omisore’s remarks come in the wake of a major opposition coalition meeting held on 2 July at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

The gathering saw leaders of various political factions formally adopt the ADC as their unified platform to challenge the APC in the next presidential election.

At the meeting, ADC’s founder, Ralph Nwosu, handed over the party’s membership card to former Senate President David Mark and ex-Osun governor Rauf Aregbesola, who were named interim national chairman and secretary of the coalition, respectively.

Attendees included Labour Party’s Peter Obi, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-governors Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi, Senator Ireti Kingibe, Dele Momodu, Emeka Ihedioha, Dino Melaye, and retired Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, among others.

The meeting also featured participation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

While some have praised the development as a potential political turning point, others have downplayed its impact.