Keyamo Tackles Atiku Over Defection Timing

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over the timing of his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), accusing him of attempting to divert national attention during a period of mourning.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Keyamo condemned Atiku’s decision to resign barely a day after the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Your Excellency, whilst I acknowledge that it is within your constitutional right to change political parties at any time you may wish, releasing your letter of resignation from the PDP during this week of the mourning of our immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, is clearly an attempt to draw the spotlight away from such a solemn occasion and direct it on yourself.

“With the greatest respect to you, this clearly demonstrates that your obsession with your perennial Presidential ambition knows no sympathy or empathy,” Keyamo wrote.

The senior lawyer also raised legal and ethical concerns about Atiku’s continued use of the Nigerian Coat of Arms in his private communications.

“It is both morally and legally wrong to continue to use the Coat of Arms of the Federal Government in your private or political communications when you stopped being a functionary of the Federal Government more than 18 years ago,” he stated, citing Section 6 of the Flag and Coat of Arms Act, Cap. F30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

He warned that such usage “borders on impersonation,” stressing his duty “as a cabinet member and a member of the Inner Bar to protect our laws and constitution.”

Atiku’s Resignation

Atiku, in a letter dated 14 July 2025 and addressed to the PDP chairman in Jada 1 Ward, Adamawa State, formally announced his resignation from the party he helped to found.

“It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognising the irreconcilable differences that have emerged. I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the Party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for,” Atiku wrote.

The 78-year-old politician expressed gratitude for the opportunities afforded him.

He said, “Serving two full terms as Vice President of Nigeria and being a Presidential candidate twice has been one of the most significant chapters of my life.”

Atiku was Vice President from 1999 to 2007 under President Olusegun Obasanjo. He was the PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2019 and 2023 elections, both of which he lost.

His latest resignation is believed to be part of political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections. Alongside other key opposition figures—including Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi, and ex-Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai—Atiku has joined a coalition seeking to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

The coalition has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform, appointing former Senate President David Mark as interim national chairman and ex-Osun governor Rauf Aregbesola as interim national secretary.

This marks Atiku’s third defection from the PDP. Over the years, he has moved across political parties, contesting on the platforms of the Action Congress (2007), the APC (2015), and returning to the PDP in 2017.