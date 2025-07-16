NASS Delegation Visits Gov Dikko Radda Over Buhari’s Demise

Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Wednesday led a National Assembly delegation to Daura, Katsina State, for a condolence visit to Governor Dikko Radda following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during the visit, Senator Akpabio described the late president as “a patriot, a man of integrity, and a shining light who served Nigeria both as a military leader and democratically elected president”.

He revealed that the delegation faced travel challenges the previous day when their flight couldn’t land due to airport closure, forcing them to circle for over two hours before diverting to Abuja.

“We insisted we must return today to honour a man who gave everything for Nigeria,” Akpabio said.

The Senate President, who served as a minister under Buhari, said the late president’s legacy is one defined by discipline, humility, and love for the country.

He also highlighted his connection to Katsina State, recalling the establishment of the Faculty of Law at the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, which he insisted be named after Buhari rather than himself.

Akpabio praised Governor Radda’s leadership and noted the special bond between Akwa Ibom and Katsina states, both created on the same day.

“Development doesn’t come from money alone—it comes from love for the people,” he said.

In his response, Governor Radda thanked the delegation and shared his close relationship with the late president.

“Since his retirement, I visit Baba every two to three weeks. He always reminded me to fear God, lead with justice, and love this country,” said Governor Radda.

The governor described Buhari as appearing reserved from a distance but warm and inspiring in person.

“His passing is a great loss to Katsina, to Nigeria, and to all of us who looked up to him as a father,” Radda added.

Governor Radda, on behalf of the government and the people of Katsina State, thanked the National Assembly delegation for the condolence visit.

The delegation included Chief Whip Senator Tahir Munguno; Senator Ali Ndume, Senator Saliu Mustapha, Senator Benson Agadaga, Senator Munir, Senator Sani Zangon Daura Jr., and Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong.