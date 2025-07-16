Nigeria Hits OPEC 1.5mb/d Oil Production Quota

Nigeria’s crude oil production soared a little above 1.5 million barrels per day in June, hitting the required quota by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Data sourced from OPEC’s latest Monthly Market Oil Report (MOMR) for June noted that the country’s oil production hit 1.505mb/d in June 2025 from 1.453mb/d recorded in May 2025.

However, the output was still below the targeted 2.06mbpd projected in the 2025 budget.

According to OPEC’s data, this is the first time the country’s production output would meet the 1.5mb/d cuts quota in years.

Nigeria’s output had hovered at 1.1mb/d in 2023, 1.3mb/d in 2024, and then 1.4mb/d since January 2025.

READ ALSO: NNPCL, Akwa Ibom Govt, GACN Sign $3.5b MoU On Gas Industrialisation

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Bayo Ojulari, recently said Nigeria was ramping up production with a medium-term goal to hit 2.06 million barrels per day by 2027.

He expressed optimism that oil output would rise to 1.9mbpd in December this year.

“We have started growing. In March, we were producing about 1.56 million barrels per day, and we’re now at 1.63 million, including condensates. By the end of the year, we are hoping to clock 1.9 million barrels daily,” he said.

Ojulari said Nigeria had recorded a 100 per cent availability on major crude oil pipelines in the country.

He noted that for the first time in a long while, the nation enjoyed 100 per cent crude oil pipeline availability throughout June.

According to him, the feat, which was possible through the industry-wide security interventions led by the NNPC, aided the increase in oil production.

However, he called for more investments to boost production, adding that the company had been able to turn the narrative around by consistently meeting its cash-call obligations to Joint Venture operations. With the current state of oil pipelines, experts expect a further rise in oil production in the coming months.