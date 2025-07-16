Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Drops To 22.22% In June 2025

Nigeria’s inflation rate eased to 22.22% in June 2025, down from 22.97% recorded in May, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This represents a 0.75 percentage point drop on a year-on-year basis and an 11.97 percentage point decline compared to the 34.19% recorded in June 2024. The current reading is based on the updated base year of 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, headline inflation stood at 1.68% in June 2025, slightly higher than the 1.53% recorded in May, indicating a modest acceleration in the rate of average price increase within the month.

The food inflation rate for June 2025 was 21.97% year-on-year, marking a significant 18.93 percentage point drop from the 40.87% recorded in June 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, food inflation rose to 3.25%, up from 2.19% in May. The increase was driven by rising prices of items such as dried green peas, fresh pepper, dried white shrimps, crayfish, fresh meat, tomatoes, plantain flour, and ground pepper.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce and energy, stood at 22.76% year-on-year and 2.46% month-on-month, up from 1.10% in May.

The average core inflation over the last 12 months was 24.14%, slightly higher than the 24.01% reported in June 2024.

Urban inflation increased to 22.72% year-on-year and 2.11% month-on-month, compared to 1.40% in May. Conversely, rural inflation was recorded at 20.85% year-on-year, with a slower monthly rise of 0.63%, down from 1.83% in the previous month. The 12-month average rural inflation rate stood at 24.65%, down from 28.15% in the previous year.

At the state level, Borno recorded the highest year-on-year headline inflation at 31.63%, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (26.79%) and Benue (25.91%). The slowest increases were recorded in Zamfara (9.90%), Yobe (13.51%), and Sokoto (15.78%).

For month-on-month changes, Ekiti led with a 5.39% rise, closely followed by Delta (5.15%) and Lagos (5.13%). Meanwhile, Zamfara (-6.89%), Niger (-5.35%), and Plateau (-4.01%) experienced the steepest monthly declines.

Additionally, state-level food inflation data revealed sharp regional disparities. On a year-on-year basis, the highest food inflation was recorded in Borno (47.40%), Ebonyi (30.62%), and Bayelsa (28.64%), while the slowest were seen in Katsina (6.21%), Adamawa (10.90%), and Sokoto (15.25%).

Month-on-month food inflation was highest in Enugu (11.90%), Kwara (9.97%), and Rivers (9.88%), while declines were observed in Borno (-7.63%), Sokoto (-6.43%), and Bayelsa (-6.34%).

The NBS cautioned that comparisons across states should be made with care, as CPI weights vary based on differing consumption patterns, which may affect regional inflation measurements.