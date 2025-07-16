Officers In FCT Rejected ₦1.5m Bribe To Free Kidnap Suspect — Police

Police authorities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have narrated how some officers in the command rejected a ₦1.5 million bribe to secure the release of a kidnap suspect.

In a statement on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, said one person was arrested following the incident.

“FCT Police Command operatives have arrested one Yahaya Saleh, a 40-year-old man, for attempting to bribe police investigators with the sum of One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (₦1,500,000) in a desperate bid to secure the release of a kidnap suspect currently under investigation,” the statement added.

“The arrest was made following a discreet operation by officers of the Command’s Scorpion Squad, who had been handling the ongoing investigation into a kidnapping syndicate operating within FCT and its environs. Yahaya Saleh approached the investigators and offered a bribe as an inducement to compromise the case and unlawfully release one of the arrested suspects.

“Demonstrating professionalism, integrity, and unwavering commitment to justice, the officers promptly declined the offer and initiated necessary legal procedures, leading to Saleh’s immediate arrest.”

She said that while “an investigation is ongoing to arrest other actors in the syndicate,” the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, commended the officers for their exemplary conduct.

He assured the public that the command remains resolute in its stance against corruption and interference with justice.