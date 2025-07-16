Terrorist Commander, Five Others Killed As Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack In Chad

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have killed a terrorist commander and five other insurgents in the Region of Lake Chad

The MNJTF spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He identified the key Boko Haram commander as Amir Dumkei, saying nine AK-47 rifles, three boats and a large cache of ammunition were recovered.

“The ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists initiated their offensive in the early hours of Tuesday, 15 July 2025, attacking the MNJTF military base in Koulfoua Island,” the statement read.

“However, they were met with superior firepower from the MNJTF troops. Through intense artillery and coordinated firepower bombardments, the terrorist commander was neutralised along with five others, while the remaining terrorists fled with gunshot wounds.

“During the operation, the troops successfully captured a substantial cache of arms. Currently, the troops are in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists, and clearance operations are ongoing to ensure the area is secure.”

Osoba said the Force Commander of the MNJTF, Major General Godwin Mutkut, commended the troops for their unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of the people in the Lake Chad region.

He stated that the military operation underscored the relentless efforts and bravery of the MNJTF in maintaining peace in the region.