16-Year-Olds To Get Right To Vote In UK Elections

The UK government said Thursday it plans to lower the voting age from 18 to 16 for general elections.

By Khadijat Lawal
Updated July 17, 2025
Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Angela Rayner. Photo: @AngelaRayner/X

The UK government said Thursday it plans to lower the voting age from 18 to 16 for general elections, after pledging to make the change ahead of last year’s polls.

“Young people already contribute to society by working, paying taxes and serving in the military. It’s only right they can have a say on the issues that affect them,” Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said on X, adding the government was delivering “on our promise to give 16 and 17 year olds the right to vote”.

 

More to follow…

