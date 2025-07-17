2024 WAFCON: History At Stake As Nigeria’s Super Falcons Face Zambia

When the Super Falcons take on Zambia in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), it is not only a semi-final ticket that will be at stake — the Copper Queens will want to stop the Nigerians from reaching the last four of the competition for the first time.

The Friday blockbuster game is a reenactment of the third-place match at the 2022 edition of the championship. That year, the Zambians triumphed over the Super Falcons, ensuring Nigeria did not achieve a podium finish in the competition.

Nigeria reached the quarter-finals after topping Group A of the competition with seven points. They won their first two matches before drawing against Algeria.

This year, the 2018 WAFCON winners have an impregnable defensive record in Morocco, conceding no goals in three matches. Much as their defence is water-tight, they have equally been unimpressive in front of goal, enjoying the lion’s share of possession in games but unable to make that count.

Against Algeria in their last group game, Nigeria had 24 shots, but only two were on target.

Unlike their opponents, however, the Copper Queens have one of the deadliest attacks in the tournament. They scored six times en route to finishing second in Group A, earning them plaudits from analysts and fans alike.

The third-place finishers in 2022 are, though, lacking in goals, have conceded thrice so far — a loophole the Super Falcons would want to exploit.

Players To Watch: Nigeria vs Zambia

As expected of multiple-time champions, the Super Falcons parade a mix of youthful and experienced players.

With one goal so far in the competition, Asisat Oshoala is one player to watch, even though she has been criticised for her outing in Morocco. The six-time African Women’s Player of the Year will need to rise to the occasion if Nigeria wants to get past Zambia on Friday.

Apart from her, forward Chinwendu Ihezuo is also a player to watch. The Pachuca striker is in the race for the Golden Boot, having scored twice, including the late winner against Botswana.

The West Africans will be counting on her to work similar magic when the game kicks off at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco.

For Zambia, the duo of Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji, with three goals each, will prove a handful for the Nigerian defence, considering their pace, strength, and finishing instinct.

Banda is currently the holder of the women’s player of the year award. Her combination with Kundananji is one of the most feared attacking pairs so far in the women’s continental competition.

Nigeria Vs Zambia: Head-To-Head Record

In three outings at the WAFCON, Nigeria and the Copper Queens have faced each other three times. The Super Falcons whooped them 6-0 in 2014 before a 4-0 bashing in Ghana in 2018 — all in the group phase. However, the Southern Africans had the last laugh, stealing a 1-0 win over their foes in the bronze medal game in 2022.

Match Details — Nigeria vs Zambia (WAFCON)

Game: Nigeria vs Zambia

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Time: 5:00 pm (Nigeria/WAT time)

Venue: Stade Larbi Zouli, Casablanca