85% Of My Promises Delivered, Says Kano Governor Yusuf

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has declared that his administration has fulfilled 85 per cent of the promises made to the people of the state, with only 15 per cent remaining as he moves into the second half of his tenure.

The governor made this known during the swearing-in ceremony of his new Chief of Staff, Sulaiman Wali Sani; the Director General, Special Services Directorate, Major General Sani Muhammad (rtd); and 11 newly appointed Special Advisers on Thursday in Kano.

Addressing the appointees and members of the public, Governor Yusuf said the administration reached the milestone after conducting a careful evaluation of its performance in the last two years.

“I’m happy that last week when I looked at our polling point, all the promises we made for the people slowed down in two years, we have executed 85%,” Yusuf said. “So I have some alarms for the next one or two, let’s say two years. Is this 15% for us to execute?”

He added that the matter was already under review by the State Executive Council: “We now presented the issue before the State Executive Council. We have only 15% and we have two years. So we are looking at the three situations,” he said, without elaborating on the specifics.

Governor Yusuf emphasized that his government was not slowing down and would roll out new initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Kano residents.

“We are bringing in new programmes and practices that will, by the grace of Allah SWT, continue to impact further the lives of the good people of the state,” he said. “And so we cannot do it alone. We have to do it with all of you.”

The governor also charged the newly appointed officials to uphold principles of transparency and accountability in their roles, urging them to provide honest and constructive feedback.

“If there is any problem, don’t just go into the air. Don’t start investigating. Because if you investigate, you are investigating yourself,” Yusuf said. “Come straight and tell us where we are right, where we are wrong. That is why you are here.”

He further reminded the officials of the enormous responsibility they carry in managing public resources.

“Ensure transparency and accountability, especially in the judicious utilisation of the little resources that will be entrusted to you, in the people,” the governor stressed. “All the world is under your control. Whether you like it or not, you can’t cross that line.”

Governor Yusuf concluded with a note of personal confidence in his appointees, stating, “There is no one amongst you that I have not been acquainted with.”

The new appointments mark a strategic reshuffle as the Yusuf administration enters a critical phase of governance, with increasing focus on consolidating achievements and fulfilling outstanding promises.