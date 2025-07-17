BBNaija Season 10 Premieres July 26 With ₦150m Grand Prize

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that the tenth season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) will premiere on Saturday, 26 July 2025, with a double launch continuing into Sunday, 27 July.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, the organisers confirmed that this year’s winner will receive a grand prize of ₦150 million — the highest in the history of the reality series since it debuted in 2006.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will return as host, marking another season guiding viewers through what is expected to be 10 weeks of strategy, drama and entertainment. The finale is scheduled for 5 October 2025.

Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of General Entertainment at MultiChoice, described the upcoming season as more than just another edition, calling it “a celebration of legacy.” While the official theme for Season 10 is yet to be revealed, it will be announced during the premiere.

The audition process began with online registrations between 3 and 7 May, followed by physical screenings held in Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu from 16 to 18 May. Organisers said the process was designed to select Nigeria’s most dynamic and entertaining personalities.

At the media event, Ebuka disclosed that BBNaija has featured 197 housemates across nine seasons, with a total of ₦637 million awarded in prize money and 709 days of broadcast time so far.

Season 9, themed No Loose Guard, introduced a pairing format where contestants entered as duos and were later unpaired to compete individually. The season ended with Kellyrae emerging as winner, taking home ₦100 million. He also became the first married housemate to win the show. Other notable contestants included Wanni X Handi, the Mbadiwe twins, Onyeka, Nelly, and Shaun.

Viewers can watch the Season 10 premiere live at 7 p.m. WAT on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Family, and Showmax. The 24-hour live stream will be available on DStv Channel 198, GOtv Channel 49, and Showmax.

The show can also be followed on the go via the DStv and GOtv Stream apps, available on Google Play and iOS App Stores.

Weekly Sunday eviction shows will also air on these platforms.