The Federal Executive Council (FEC) is holding an expanded Special Session in honour of the late former President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari.

Former President Buhari died on Sunday, 13 July, at about 4:30 p.m. in a London hospital following a prolonged illness. He was buried in his hometown Daura, Katsina State on Tuesday.

Watch the live session below: