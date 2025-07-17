Lupita Nyong’o Reveals Decade-Long Battle With Uterine Fibroids

Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o has opened up about her decade-long battle with uterine fibroids, calling for an end to the culture of silence and normalisation of women’s pain.

In a series of Instagram posts, the Oscar-winning star revealed that she was diagnosed with uterine fibroids in 2014—the same year she won an Academy Award for her role as Patsey in 12 Years a Slave.

“In March 2014, I won an Academy Award. That same year, I discovered I had uterine fibroids—30 of them. I had surgery to remove them.

“I asked my doctor if I could do anything to prevent them from recurring. She said, ‘You can’t. It’s only a matter of time until they grow again,’” the actress revealed.

Uterine fibroids are benign growths that develop in or around the uterus.

They vary in size—from as small as a pea to as large as a melon—and can cause symptoms such as heavy menstrual bleeding, anaemia, pelvic pain, frequent urination, and complications during pregnancy. In some cases, they present no symptoms at all.

Nyong’o, 42, highlighted how widespread the condition is, especially among Black women, yet how rarely it is discussed.

“Eight out of ten Black women and seven out of ten white women will experience fibroids by age 50. Yet we speak so little of them.

“When we reach puberty, we’re taught that periods mean pain, and that pain is simply part of being a woman,” she noted.

The Black Panther actress said she began sharing her experience privately and soon realised just how many women were silently struggling with similar issues.

“We’re struggling alone with something that affects most of us. No more suffering in silence! We need to stop treating this massive issue like a series of unfortunate coincidences,” she said.

Nyong’o expressed hope for a future where girls are better informed and treatments are more accessible.

“I envision a future with early education for teenagers, better screening protocols, robust prevention research, and less invasive treatments for uterine fibroids.”

The award-winning actress said she chose to share her story during Fibroid Awareness Month to raise visibility and encourage policy action.

“I’m speaking up about uterine fibroids. This is my story. This Fibroid Awareness Month and beyond, I hope my experience will resonate with anyone else who has ever felt dismissed, confused, or alone,” she wrote.

To further this cause, Nyong’o announced her collaboration with U.S. lawmakers to introduce a legislative package aimed at improving outcomes for those living with the condition.

“Today, I joined Congresswomen @RepShontel, @RepYvetteClarke, @RepBonnie, @RepRobinKelly and Senators @Sen_Alsobrooks and @SenLBR in Washington, D.C. to introduce a package of uterine fibroid Congressional bills.

“These bills would expand research funding, increase early detection and interventions for uterine fibroids, study the causes of uterine cancer, and increase public awareness,” the 42-year-old actress said.

Additionally, she revealed the launch of the FWH (Foundation for Women’s Health) x Lupita Nyong’o Uterine Fibroid Research Grant in partnership with the Foundation for Women’s Health.

According to her, the initiative will fund research proposals for minimally or non-invasive treatments aimed at improving quality of life for the estimated 15 million women affected in the United States alone.