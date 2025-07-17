NFF Mourns Demise Of Football ‘Professor’ Monday Sinclair

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Nigeria international player and one-time Super Eagles coach, Monday Sinclair, describing his demise as a huge loss to the nation’s football community.

Sinclair, popularly known as “Professor” for his exceptional understanding of the game, died on Wednesday evening, leaving behind a legacy that shaped grassroots and elite football development in Nigeria.

In a condolence message on Thursday, NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, said: “We mourn deeply with the immediate family, friends, and relatives of ‘Professor’ Monday Sinclair over his demise. It is yet another sad day in Nigeria football.

“Our prayer is that God will stop the tap of grief and sorrow in our football and in the larger society. We pray that the Almighty will grant the late Sinclair eternal rest and also grant those loved ones he has left behind, including the coaching fraternity, the fortitude to bear the big loss.”

Sinclair represented Nigeria’s senior national team a few years after independence and later transitioned into coaching, where he became renowned for nurturing young talents and promoting an exciting, free-flowing brand of football.

His influence was instrumental in the rise of several former Super Eagles stars, including the late goalkeeper Peter Rufai, defender Taribo West, and striker Finidi George.

In 1997, Sinclair was appointed interim head coach of the Super Eagles following the exit of Frenchman Philippe Troussier after Nigeria secured qualification for the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

At the domestic level, Sinclair coached several Nigerian clubs, notably Sharks of Port Harcourt, and was admired for his unique teaching methods, charisma, and dedication to the game.

His death marks the loss of an iconic figure whose contributions to Nigerian football will be remembered for generations.