Otedola To Launch Book On Entrepreneurial Journey August 18

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has announced that his new book will be launched on August 18, 2025.

In a post on his X handle on Thursday, the chairman of First HoldCo said the book is a reflection of the lessons that have shaped his entrepreneurial life.

“I am excited to announce the forthcoming release of my new book, ‘Making it Big’ set to launch on August 18th,” the businessman wrote.

“Just a month to go. The lessons, setbacks, and triumphs that shaped my path are almost ready for you.

“In these pages, I’ve shared the real stories – the moments of doubt, the breakthroughs, and the principles that guided me through it all.

“I look forward to opening this conversation with entrepreneurs and visionaries across the world, and to seeing how these experiences might inspire your own journey forward.”