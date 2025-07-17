PHOTOS: FEC Holds Special Session In Honour Of Buhari

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Thursday held an expanded Federal Executive Council Meeting at the State House in Abuja in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The session was led by President Bola Tinubu and attended by FEC members and governors.

Also present were the son of the former leader, Yusuf, and other family members.

Buhari, aged 82, passed away in a clinic in London on Sunday and was buried on Tuesday in Daura, Katsina State.

Here are photos from the event