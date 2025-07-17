Police Arrest 11 Students Over Killing Of Colleagues In Kano School

Authorities in Kano State have confirmed the arrest of 11 students of Government Boarding Secondary School, Bichi, following the brutal killing of two of their fellow students.

The incident, which has shocked the community, is under investigation by the Kano State Police Command.

The two deceased students, identified as Hamza Idris Tofawa and Umar Yusuf Dungurawa, were allegedly attacked by their peers using locally fabricated metal objects referred to as “Gwale-Gwale.”

Confirming the arrests, the spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said on Thursday that the students are currently being interrogated to determine their roles in the killings.

“Eleven students were arrested over the incident, and the investigation is ongoing to find out the level of their individual involvement,” Haruna said in a message to Channels Television.

He assured the public that the command is committed to ensuring justice for the victims and their families.

“We are treating this matter with utmost seriousness. The culprits will be brought to book once investigations are complete,” he added.

READ ALSO: 85% Of My Promises Delivered, Says Kano Governor Yusuf

In reaction to the incident, the Kano State Commissioner for Education, Ali Makoda, ordered a full investigation into the tragic deaths. The directive was conveyed through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Mohammad, during a condolence visit to the school on Wednesday. Advertisement

“The Ministry of Education is deeply saddened by this unfortunate event. We have launched an immediate investigation and will work closely with security agencies to prevent such occurrences in the future,” Mohammad said during the visit.

‘It’s heartbreaking’

A teacher at the school, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the incident as “the most disturbing” in the school’s recent history.

“We never expected anything like this. It’s heartbreaking to lose such young lives in such a violent manner,” the teacher said.

Parents and guardians in the community are calling for swift justice and increased safety measures within school premises.

As of the time of this report, the bodies of the deceased students have been deposited at the Bichi General Hospital morgue, and a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted.

The police have urged the public to remain calm and allow the law to take its course. The school has been placed under close monitoring as investigations continue.