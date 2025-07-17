Troops Nab Suspected ISWAP Member, Kidnapping Syndicate In Taraba

Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army (NA)/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have foiled plans by terrorists and apprehended two suspected terrorists in separate operations within the Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Acting on credible intelligence, troops deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Wukari arrested a 45-year-old suspected terrorist, Felix Myina, a native of the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is a high-ranking member of a notorious bandit and kidnapping syndicate operating under a wanted criminal kingpin identified as Mcianan, also known as Yellow.

The group, according to a press statement issued by the 6 Brigade Public Relations Officer, Captain Olubodunde Oni, says it has been a major threat to motorists and residents along the Jootar–Wukari axis.

A Tecno mobile phone was recovered from the suspect at the point of arrest.

READ ALSO: Bandits Kill Six, Abduct Several Others In Zamfara Road Attack

In a related development, vigilant troops responding to imminent threats of terrorist attacks within Wukari town also arrested a suspected member of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The suspect, identified as Abubakar Yusuf, aged 26 and a native of Borno State residing in Gassol Local Council of Taraba, was intercepted while performing strange rituals at the Aku-Uka Palace Junction, one of the locations identified as a likely target for ISWAP attacks.

He was reportedly attempting to “spiritually tie” the town to facilitate access for fellow terrorists.

Items recovered from him include: one dead chicken, nine unhatched rotten eggs, one animal horn, and one bottle containing powdered substance and pieces of fresh meat

Both suspects are in custody and are providing useful information.

The Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, applauded the vigilance of troops and the cooperation of residents who reported suspicious movements.

Uwa urged the public to remain security conscious and to continue providing timely information to assist the military and other security agencies in their mission to rid Taraba State of criminal elements.

“The Brigade remains resolute in its mandate to protect lives and restore peace and stability across the region,” he added.