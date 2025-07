Former Liberian President George Weah arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abuja on Thursday to sign the condolence register in honor of late President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Liberian leader and his entourage were received by the chief of protocol of the ministry Wahab Akande.

Buhari, who died in a London hospital on Sunday, was buried in Daura on Tuesday, with President Bola Tinubu in attendance.

Watch video below: