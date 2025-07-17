Your Support Symbolises Great Honour To My Father’s Memory, Buhari’s Son Tells Tinubu

Yusuf, the son of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for honouring his father with a befitting state funeral.

He stated this at an expanded Federal Executive Council meeting in honour of Buhari in Abuja on Thursday.

Buhari’s son, who attended the special session with his siblings, thanked President Tinubu and his administration for supporting his father and his family.

He also thanked the National Assembly, the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, other governors, and other Nigerians for standing by him and the bereaved family.

Yusuf said, “It has shown that he (Buhari) was regarded far more than a politician, but regarded as a friend and a father. To all members of the Federal Executive Council, for the care and befitting burial accorded to our late father, we appreciate you all.

“I also wish to thank the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and all the distinguished and honorable members of the National Assembly for honoring the memory of our late father during the state burial in Daura.

“Your visits, calls, and prayers symbolise a great honour to the memory of our late father, and we’re sincerely grateful for all the support and solidarity extended to the family. May Allah continue to bless us all.”

Yusuf, who fought back tears, added, “Thank you, daddy. Thank you, Daddy. Thank you, Daddy. May Allah continue to bless, provide, and protect you throughout your tenure.”

Buhari died on Sunday at a clinic in London.

His body was received in Nigeria by Tinubu and buried in Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday.

Buhari was Nigeria’s president for eight years from 2015 to 2023.

He was also the military head of state from 1983 to 1985.

He was 82.