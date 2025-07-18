UPDATED: Tinubu Pays Condolence Visit To Dantata’s Family

President Bola Tinubu was in Kano State on Friday, where he paid a condolence visit to the family of late businessman Aminu Dantata, who died in June.

The plane carrying Tinubu taxied into the Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano around three in the afternoon on Friday.

He was received by an entourage including officials of the Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, government officials, among others.

On Thursday, Sunusi Bature, the spokesman to Governor Abba Yusuf, said the President would visit the North-West state to condole the Dantata family and the people of Kano State over the death of the late philanthropist.

Earlier, President Tinubu had described Dantata’s death as a loss, saying the late elder statesman touched the lives of countless Nigerians.

“With the death of Alhaji Dantata today, we lost a prominent business mogul, patriot, and elder statesman who contributed significantly to the growth and development of our nation,” the president said in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

“Alhaji Dantata will be remembered for his industry, diligence, steadfastness, and great commitment to national unity through his many business ventures and philanthropic activities that touched countless lives of Nigerians.”

The visit comes about three weeks after the business icon died at the age of 94 in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Dantata, an elder statesman, is the uncle of business mogul Aliko Dangote.

Known for his investment in real estate and agriculture, among others, Dantata was also famous for his charitable works.

Last year, he donated N1.5bn to the victims of the Maduguri flooding in Borno State.

He was buried at the revered Baqiyya Cemetery in Madina, Saudi Arabia, in a ceremony attended by dignitaries drawn from the political, religious, and business circles, among others. Members of the Nigerian community in the Middle East country also attended the event.

Governor Yusuf led a high-powered delegation with his Jigawa State counterpart, Governor Umar Namadi, teaming up with hundreds of mourners for the Janaza (funeral prayer) held at the Holy Mosque.