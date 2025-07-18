Niger State PDP Youth Leader Resigns, Joins ADC

A prominent youth leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State, Shitu Adamu Evuti, has formally resigned from the party and has defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a resignation letter dated 18th July 2025, and addressed to the Chairman of the PDP in Evuti/Kpada Ward, Lapai Local Government Area, Evuti cited unresolved internal crises at the national level as the major reason for his decision to leave the party.

“I wish to formally tender my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), effective immediately,” the letter read.

The former youth leader expressed profound gratitude to his community, the people of Evuti/Kpada Ward, Lapai LGA, and the entire Niger South Senatorial District for their unwavering support and confidence in him over the years.

He also appreciated the PDP for the platform and opportunities it provided, notably his emergence as the party’s candidate for the Niger State House of Assembly election in 2019 and his subsequent appointment as State Youth Leader in 2023, following the demise of Mohammed Usman Vatsa (popularly known as Challl).

According to Evuti, his resignation came after wide consultations with constituents, political allies, and key stakeholders. He emphasized his resolve to continue serving the people under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which he described as a progressive alternative.

“To the PDP family, I humbly seek forgiveness from anyone I may have offended during my time in the party. Personally, I bear no grudges and have forgiven anyone who may have wronged me,” he added.

Copies of his resignation letter were also sent to the PDP Chairmen of Lapai Local Government Area and Niger State.

His defection is expected to have political implications ahead of the 2027 general elections, especially within the youth constituency of the state’s opposition politics.