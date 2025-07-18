‘Nigeria Lost A Titan,’ Tinubu Pays Tribute To Dantata At Condolence Visit

President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to businessman Aminu Dantata, saying Nigeria lost a titan.

Tinubu said this on Friday during a condolence visit to the family of the elder statesman who died in June at the age of 94.

“We have lost a titan. We have lost the conscience of our country. May Allah, in His infinite mercy, grant him Aljannah Firdaus,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

He described Dantata as a titan of integrity, humility, and generosity, whose life was dedicated to service, philanthropy, and devotion to others.

According to the Nigerian leader, the philanthropist embodied the highest values of public service and human compassion.

“This is a deeply personal visit for me. I came to condole with the Dantata family and the good people of Kano.

“He was not just a respected figure; he was part of my family,” Tinubu said during the visit to Kano.

The President recalled his meeting with the industrialist during the 2023 presidential election campaign.

“I came to him for prayers before the election, and he gave me his blessings. I promised to come back and thank him, but instead of me visiting, he came to Abuja.

“That was the kind of man he was: humble, simple, and sincere,” he said, praising the elder statesman for his honesty, generosity, and compassion.

“If friendship and goodwill continue into the hereafter, Dantata will be there in the marketplace, feeding the hungry and comforting the sick. He gave so much of himself to the service of our country and its people,” Tinubu said.

The President extended condolences to the Dantata family, the government and people of Kano State, and the entire nation.

Tinubu’s visit came weeks after Dantata’s death.

The respected philanthropist was later buried on July 1 at the Baqiyya Cemetery in Madina, Saudi Arabia.

That ceremony attracted dignitaries from all walks of life, including government officials, businessmen, and others.

Dantata was renowned for his philanthropy and last year donated N1.5bn to victims of the Maduguri flood in Borno State.

He is the uncle of businessman Aliko Dangote.