Police Confirm Killing Of UNIMED Registrar

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of the Registrar of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED), Mr Ezekiel Imoleayo Adeniran.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Olusola Ayanlade, confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation with Channels Television.

According to Ayanlade, the university Registrar died in the early hours of Thursday, July 17, adding that the incident was reported at Fanibi, Akure Division, of the Command.

He said, “I can confirm to you that the man was killed. From the information I have at my disposal, two men came out of the bush, and they forced a substance into another person’s mouth. Meanwhile, I cannot confirm to you that the substance was poisonous; an autopsy will do that.”

Ayanlade said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigative Department for detailed investigation. He appealed that anyone with relevant information about those who perpetrated the wicked act should share such with the police.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Isaac Oluyi, has also confirmed the demise of Adeniran.

He described the incident as shocking, saying it has thrown the entire University community into mourning.

Oluyi said the late registrar was still at his duty post on Monday, 14th July, 2025. stressing that the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased assumed office as the third substantive Registrar of UNIMED on the 6th January, 2025, and remained so until his sudden demise on 17th July, 2025.

His remains have been deposited at the morgue in a nearby hospital.