Sultan Of Sokoto Seeks Peace, Dialogue At Oxford Summit

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called for unity and dialogue to promote world peace.

He made the call when he joined Muslim world leaders at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies in Oxford for a two-day summit in England.

According to a statement by a member of the Sultan’s delegation, Danladi Bako, made available to Channels Television on Friday, the event also marks the 40th anniversary of the creation of the centre.

The statement added, “His Eminence Sultan Saad Abubakar in his remarks after the meeting enjoined citizens of the world in general and Africa in particular to embrace peace and dialogue all the time for us to engender social harmony and peaceful co-existence as our guiding principle since Islam remains a religion of peace.

“The Sultan was accompanied on the trip to England by his Sarkin Fada, Kabir Tafida.”

The event, which included an annual general meeting of the centre’s Board of Trustees, was declared open on Thursday by the OCIS’ Grand Patron, King Charles III, in a well-attended ceremony which included a former President of Turkey, Abdullah Gul.

Also at the ceremony were Saudi Prince Turki Al Faisal and Sultan Nazrin San, all of whom are BoT members along with the Sultan.

The Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies has among its cardinal objectives the goal of promoting interfaith dialogue, inter-civilisational understanding, Islamic finance, environmental issues, fellowships, scholarship, and the growth of Muslim youths in Britain.