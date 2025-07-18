Terrorism: FG Disagrees As Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Says Threats Mere Boast

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has been urged to order the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to enter a defence in the alleged terrorism charge brought against him by the Federal Government.

The Counsel for the Prosecution, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), who made this request during Friday’s proceedings, urged the court to reject the no-case submission made by the defence.

He prayed the court to instead order him to explain why he engaged in alleged terrorist activities that promoted violence and destruction, including the alleged killing of not less than 170 security officials.

While adopting the prosecution’s address in opposition to the no-case submission made by Kanu, Awomolo said the prosecution has supplied sufficient evidence in proof of all elements of the offences charged to warrant the court to call on the defendant to enter a defence.

He noted the prosecution called five witnesses and tendered many exhibits, including video and audio video, adding that as against the claim by defence lawyer, Kanu Agabi (SAN), the reply address of the prosecution addressed all issues raised, to the effect that the no case submission is of no moment.

Awomolo, who prayed the court to dismiss the no-case submission, argued that all the court was required to do at this stage of the case was to take a panoramic view of the evidence led so far and determine whether or not a prima facie case has been made out against the defendant to warrant his being called to enter a defence.

He noted that the defence, in its no-case submission, attacked the credibility of the witnesses, the record and evidence led so far, which is not what is required at this stage.

‘Kanu Aimed To Create Biafra State’

Pointing out why the court should reject the no-case submission, Awomolo noted that in both the video and audio evidence tendered by the prosecution, Kanu admitted being the leader of IPOB, which he knew was a proscribed group.

He added that Kanu also, in some other videos, admitted making broadcasts in which he allegedly called for violence and destruction.

Reading a portion of the defendant’s address in support of his no-case submission, Awomolo faulted Kanu’s lawyer’s argument that his several broadcasts amounted to a clear case of boasting that did not require criminal prosecution.

Awomolo argued that the law prohibits statements that have the possibility of causing fear in the minds of the people.

He said, “Why will somebody say a terrorist, who boasted that security men and other people should be killed, should be allowed to go free?”

Awomolo argued that the defendant aimed to create the separate state of Biafra, and in the process, not less than 170 security men were killed because of his boasting.

“Why was he boasting? Boasting is not the answer. If the defendant believes that he was merely joking and was a content creator, he should be made to answer why he was boasting and creating fear in the minds of the people.

Awomolo added that “when a person is boasting and threatening death and violence, that cannot be said to be mere boasting”.

He urged the court to call on the defendant to come and explain what his boasting was about.

Awomolo faulted the claim by Agabi that the defendant has been in solitary confinement for 10 years now.

The prosecuting lawyer noted that Kanu, who was first arrested in 2015, was granted bail in 2017, which he enjoyed until June 2021, when it was revoked because he jumped bail.

Awomolo said the current detention of the defendant was upon an order of the court, which found that he jumped the earlier bail granted to him.

He also accused the defence legal team of being behind the delays experienced in the case before now.

“Their claim that this case has lasted for 10 years is not true. They are the cause of the delay,” he said.

On Kanu’s argument that IPOB was not lawfully proscribed, Awomolo contended that since the issue was currently before the Supreme Court, it would be inappropriate for the trial court to pronounce on whether or not the proscription was properly done.

‘Kanu Didn’t Do Anything Wrong’

Earlier, Agabi argued that all the prosecution has succeeded in doing is painting the picture that the defendant is a bad man.

He contended that no single element of the offences charged was proved by the prosecution, adding that the prosecution did not bring anyone before the court who said he was incited by Kanu’s broadcasts.

Agabi said, “This man (Kanu) can boast. He was just boasting. He said I can bring the world to a standstill. I don’t see anything wrong with that. You don’t prosecute a man for mere boasting.”

He drew the court’s attention to the wave of killings in most parts of the country, and argued that the defendant was equally concerned with the state of insecurity in the country.

While insisting the defendant did nothing wrong, Agabi said the defence team tendered evidence in the case where the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi; and a former Defence Minister, Theophilus Danjuma; were heard advocating that people should defend themselves against attacks.

Agabi argued that “what the defendant said was that the people should defend themselves”.

He faulted an #ENDSARS report tendered by the prosecution because it was not authenticated.

Agabi said his client has been under solitary confinement for more than six years, noting that under international law, solitary confinement must not exceed 15 days.

‘Kanu No Longer Normal’

The defence lawyer said, “He (the defendant) is no longer normal on account of his solitary confinement. The case has been pending for 10 years.

“Memories have been lost, which is why most of the prosecution witnesses were saying they can’t remember, they don’t know, when they were asked questions,” he said.

He also faulted the death reports tendered by the prosecution, arguing that the reports were tendered without the doctors being invited to be cross-examined.

Agabi noted that from the record of proceedings, the witnesses called by the prosecution said, “I don’t remember, I am not aware, I do not know” 80 times, when they were being questioned.

He argued that such responses from witnesses do not satisfy the requirement of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Agabi, who said the defence team raised 40 points in its address, stated that the prosecution failed to respond to 10 issues that the defence raised.

“If they (prosecution) failed to respond to one or two issues, it is enough for the court to acquit the defendant. But, in this case, the prosecution failed to respond to 10 issues raised by the defence.

“The participation of the witnesses was not more than obtaining statements. The statements obtained from the defendant were not investigated.

“All the witnesses came from the DSS. That is why they kept saying I can’t remember, I am not aware, because they did nothing,” he said.

Agabi urged the court not to attach probative value to the additional evidence filed after trial had commenced in the case.

He noted that the charge sheet had been amended about seven times, but no persons’ names were reflected as those who were invited by the defendant.

Agabi faulted the proscription of IPOB, arguing that proscription does not lie without the president’s approval. “Without the President’s approval, there can not be any proscription,” he said.

“We are saying there is no proscription, because there is no presidential approval; if they have it, they should bring it.”

Agabi argued that the court lacked the jurisdiction to try the charge relating to the alleged unlawfully imported transmitter, noting that the Court of Appeal had already ruled on that.

After listening to the arguments of lawyers on both sides, Justice Omotosho adjourned till October 10, 2025, for ruling on whether or not to allow the no-case submission and free the defendant or reject it and order him to enter his defence.