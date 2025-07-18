Tinubu Appoints IBB’s Son, Others As Heads Of Govt Agencies

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Muhammad Babangida, son of former military president Ibrahim Babangida, as chairman of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA).

The appointment was announced in a statement on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Onanuga said the president approved the appointment today, along with eight others.

Babangida, 53, holds a degree in Business Administration and a Master’s in Public Relations and Business Communication from the European University in Switzerland.

He also completed an Executive Program on Corporate Governance at Harvard Business School in 2002.

According to Onanuga, others appointed by the President are Lydia Kalat Musa (Kaduna State) Chairman, Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA); Jamilu Wada Aliyu (Kano State) Chairman, National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC); The Hon. Yahuza Ado Inuwa (Kano State) is the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) chairman.

Also not left out are Sanusi Garba Rikiji as the director-general of the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN); Tomi Somefun as the managing director of the National Hydro-Electric Power Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC); and Abdulmumini Aminu-Zaria as the executive director of the Nigerian Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC).

“Sanusi Musa (SAN, Kano State) is the Chairman of the Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution(IPCR); Prof. Al-Mustapha Alhaji Aliyu (Sokoto State) is the Director-General of the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA),” the statement read.

