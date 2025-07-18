Tinubu Appoints IBB’s Son, Others As Heads Of Govt Agencies

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Muhammad Babangida, son of former military president Ibrahim Babangida, as chairman of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA).
STATEHOUSE PRESS RELEASE
PRESIDENT TINUBU APPOINTS MUHAMMAD BABANGIDA CHAIRMAN OF THE BANK OF AGRICULTURE, OTHERS AS CHAIRMEN AND HEADS OF GOVERNMENT AGENCIES
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Muhammad Babangida, the son of the former military President, as chairman of the revamped Bank of Agriculture.
President Tinubu approved the appointment today, along with eight others. Some of them will serve as chairmen or directors-general of Federal agencies.
Muhammad Babangida, 53, is an alumnus of the European University in Montreux, Switzerland, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s degree in Public Relations and Business Communication. He later attended Harvard Business School’s Executive Program on Corporate Governance in 2002.
Others appointed by the President are:
Lydia Kalat Musa (Kaduna State) Chairman, Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA).
Jamilu Wada Aliyu (Kano State) Chairman, National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).
The Hon. Yahuza Ado Inuwa (Kano State) is the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) chairman.
Sanusi Musa (SAN, Kano State) is the Chairman of the Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution(IPCR).
Prof. Al-Mustapha Alhaji Aliyu (Sokoto State) is the Director-General of the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA).
Sanusi Garba Rikiji (Zamfara State) is the Director-General of the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN).
Mrs Tomi Somefun (Oyo State) is the Managing Director of the National Hydro-Electric Power Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC).
Dr Abdulmumini Mohammed Aminu-Zaria (Kaduna State) has been appointed Executive Director of the Nigerian Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC).
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
July 18, 2025