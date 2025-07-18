WAFCON 2024: Nigeria Trounce Zambia 5-0, Soar Into Semi-Final

Nigeria’s Super Falcons proved too much for their opponents, Zambia, in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024 quarter-final at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, beating the Southern Africans 5-0 on Friday.

Goals from Osinachi Ohale, Esther Okoronkwo, Chinwendu Ihezuo, Oluwatosin Demehin, and Folashade Ijamilusi were enough to give the Falcons victory and book their semi-final spot in the tournament.

Nigeria were hoping to bury the ghosts of the past when they lost to Zambia 0-1 the last time both sides met in the 3rd place match in WAFCON 2022.

A spark was what the Super Falcons needed, and it came in as early as the second minute, when a cross found Osinachi, who nodded home to give the nine-time WAFCON in green a deserved lead.

The Zambian side became much active as the match went on, with the 2024 African Women’s Footballer of the Year, Barbara Banda, pulling the strings in attack for her side.

However, Nigeria doubled their lead in the 26th minute this time courtesy of Okoronkwo, who, after bringing the ball down perfectly, hit a half-volley to beat the Zambian shot stopper, Ngambo Musole

Nigeria’s third came in the 45th minute from Chinwendu, who stood off a challenge to perfectly slot the ball into the left-hand side of the goal post.

The Super Falcons took the 3-0 lead into the second half and resumed where they left off with incisive passes, but were denied by Musole.

However, the persistent pressure from the Super Falcons paid off in the 68th minute, with the goal coming from Demehin, who headed home in close range.

Coach Justin Madugu made substitutions for the Super Falcons, bringing in Asisat Oshoala and Christy Ucheibe for Okoronkwo and Halimatu.

That move breathed more life into the Nigerian side, and it did not take long before another goal landed for Madugu’s side.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade’s cross found Ijamilusi at the near post, and the player wasted no time in tapping in to give Nigeria a five-goal cushion in the 91st minute.

Friday’s win means Nigeria have now gone four matches without conceding a single goal in the 2024 WAFCON. It also ensured the Super Falcons made it a record 13th semi-final appearance in the competition.

The Super Falcons are the record winners of the WAFCON, taking home the crown nine times.