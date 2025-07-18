Why Tinubu Renamed UNIMAID After Ex-President Buhari — Minister

The Federal Ministry of Education has commended President Bola Tinubu for the renaming of the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, after former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Education, Olatunji Alausa, in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, and posted on the ministry’s X handle, said that the ministry was deeply honoured by the decision to make it the channel through which the late president’s legacy in human capital development and other areas would be permanently enshrined.

The statement came amid mixed reactions from Nigerians over the name change of the 50-year-old university by Tinubu on Thursday.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Tinubu Renames University Of Maiduguri After Buhari

While some faulted the decision, others welcomed it as an honour to Buhari, who was a former military governor of the state.

But the minister said, “President Buhari’s administration (2015-2023) was marked by notable reforms in national security, anti-corruption, infrastructure, agriculture, and human capital development – including the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, TSA, ERGP, and social investment schemes – which significantly contributed to national progress.

“The Ministry of Education is deeply honoured that the sector has been chosen as the channel through which the late President’s legacy will be permanently enshrined.”

He stated that President Tinubu’s decision reflected not only deep empathy and respect but also a firm conviction that education is the foundation of national development.

According to the statement, Tinubu’s commitment to human capital development is unwavering and consistent with the “path of national renewal that President Buhari championed”.

Alausa also said that the symbolic gesture underscored the Tinubu administration’s recognition of education as a cornerstone for sustainable development and national identity.

“The ministry reiterates its commitment to upholding the values of service, integrity, and excellence that both late President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu exemplify,” he added.

Press Release pic.twitter.com/O0ghdnhs9R — Federal Ministry of Education (@NigEducation) July 17, 2025

Buhari, who was a two-term president from 2015 to 2023.

Previously, he was Nigeria’s head of state from 1983 to 1985.

He died at a clinic in London on July 13, 2023, at the age of 82.

He received a state funeral and was buried at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

At a special Federal Executive Council meeting on Thursday, Tinubu announced the renaming of the University of Maiduguri to honour Buhari.