Peter Obi: LP Senators Ask Okpebholo To Withdraw Comment, Apologise To Nigerians

The Labour Party caucus in the Senate has asked Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State to apologise to Nigerians over a remark in which he asked Peter Obi to get clearance from him before visiting the state.

In a joint statement signed by Senators Victor Umeh, Ireti Kingibe, Ezea Okey, and Tony Nwoye, the lawmakers described Okpebholo’s remark as “executive rascality and abuse of office.”

“We humbly urge the Executive Governor of Edo State to quickly withdraw his unguarded statement threatening Mr Peter Obi’s life, freedom of movement, and personal security and tender an unreserved apology to all Nigerians for violating the Nigerian Constitution, which he swore to uphold,” the statement released on Saturday read in part.

On Friday, Okpebholo had at a public event warned Obi against visiting Edo State without security clearance. The governor claimed that there was violence in the area following the LP presidential candidate’s last trip.

“That man who says he has no ‘shishi’ came and dropped N15 million. Where did he get it from? After he left, three people were killed,” the Edo governor said in a comment that sparked a backlash. “For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance”.

However, the LP lawmakers said every NIgerian is free to move around the country, citing Section 41(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended.

“Mr Peter Obi is a citizen of Nigeria, and his movement is guaranteed and should not be curtailed by sheer Executive lawlessness and impudence,” the senators said.

“As a champion of democracy, nation-building and sustainable development, Mr Peter Obi deserves protection and support from the law and all who share the vision for a better Nigeria.”

They asked, “the Inspector General of Police and the Director General, Department of State Services, to take note of this threat.

“The Nigeria of this century cannot afford to condone executive rascality and abuse of office by public officers for the peace and harmony of our dear Country, Nigeria. “