Police Stop Pro-Peter Obi Rally In Kaduna, Vow To Arrest Violators

The Kaduna State Police Command has stopped a planned rally by supporters of the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the state.

It warned to take necessary legal action against any individual or group found violating this directive.

The rally was billed to be held in honour of Obi’s birthday celebration.

Stating the reason for banning the rally, the Command said that intelligence information at its disposal revealed that certain criminal elements are planning to infiltrate and hijack the proposed rally, using it as a platform to cause disruption, incite violence, and disturb the prevailing public peace in the state.

In a statement by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, the command said that all forms of political rallies and public gatherings of a political nature in Kaduna State remain suspended across the state until the official commencement date of political activities as stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the statement, ” while the Primary elections by political parties are scheduled by INEC to hold on the same date the obi supporters planned for their rally, the Kaduna police command notes that the rally will overlap and disrupt several areas designated for the conduct of other parties primaries, thereby posing a significant risk of tension, clashes and breakdown of law and order in the state.

The Command advised organisers of the planned Peter Obi rally to suspend any gathering or procession to ensure public safety and prevent potential hijacking by miscreants.

“The Command further notes that the Parties primaries for the forthcoming bye election in the state are scheduled by INEC to take place on the same date as the proposed rally, and the parties have formally notified the Police of their event, in line with established protocols. It is important to state that the planned rally is expected to overlap with and disrupt several areas designated for the conduct of the other political parties’ primaries, thereby posing a significant risk of tension, clashes, and breakdown of law”.

“While the Command respects the right of individuals to associate and celebrate their political leaders, it is important to emphasise that all forms of political rallies and public gatherings of a political nature remain suspended across the State until the official commencement date of political activities, as stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The Kaduna State Police Command remains committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all residents and will not hesitate to take necessary legal action against any individual or group found violating this directive”.