Rivers: Customs Seize ₦20.5bn Worth Of Illicit Drugs, Goods Hidden In 16 Containers

In what officials are calling one of the largest pharmaceutical interceptions in recent years, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized 16 containers loaded with contraband and falsely declared goods, including illicit pharmaceuticals valued at a staggering ₦20.5 billion.

The seizure was announced Friday at the Onne Port in Rivers State by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, who led journalists through the inspection of the intercepted items during a press briefing at the Customs Area 2 Command Headquarters.

According to Adeniyi, the containers — 11 of which were stuffed with dangerous and unregistered drugs — were concealed under layers of legitimate consumer goods such as tomato paste, ceiling fans, plumbing materials, and even car parts in an attempt to evade detection. The illegal contents included over 1.3 million bottles of Codeine syrup, 12.6 million tablets of Tapentadol/Tramadol, and several other unregulated prescription drugs with high abuse potential.

“This represents a calculated attempt to exploit Nigeria’s trade channels and flood the market with potentially dangerous substances,” Adeniyi said, warning that the public health consequences could have been catastrophic.

Intelligence-Led Interception

The seizure, he explained, was the result of intensified intelligence-led enforcement operations carried out by the Customs in close collaboration with other national regulatory bodies, including the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Backed by the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, the agency mounted what it described as targeted interdictions at high-risk corridors and port entries — efforts that culminated in the interception of these 16 containers.

Among the listed seized drugs were: 1,301,000 bottles of Codeine Syrup (100ml), 9.3 million tablets of Really Extra Diclofenac, 12.6 million tablets of Royal Tapentadol/Tramadol (225mg), 3.5 million tablets of Trodol (5mg), 210,000 tablets of Hyergra (200mg), 717,360 tablets of Bisoveu, and 2.2 million tablets of Bassuka (50mg).

“These drugs were hidden beneath items like 118 ceiling fans, 97,200 tins of tomato paste, 2,610 plumbing fixtures, and even 2,268 units of Smart Tech vehicle parts,” Adeniyi explained. “This level of concealment shows the growing sophistication of smuggling syndicates.”

Threat to Public Health and National Security

The Customs boss warned that the unregulated circulation of such drugs could trigger a surge in drug addiction, worsen Nigeria’s public health crisis, and embolden criminal networks that thrive on illegal drug trade.

“Unregulated drugs compromise treatment outcomes and contribute to the breakdown of public safety. This is not just a health issue — it’s a national security risk.”

NAFDAC Commends Customs’ Vigilance

Speaking at the event, NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, praised the Customs for the breakthrough. She described the seizure as a “critical line of defence” against hazardous products entering Nigerian homes and pharmacies.

“Their vigilance at the frontline of import control is indispensable. These products, if allowed in, could have done incalculable damage to our communities,” she said.

Adeyeye assured that NAFDAC would conduct detailed laboratory analysis on the seized pharmaceuticals and maintain strict regulatory protocols across inspection, certification, and distribution.

A Warning to Smugglers

The Customs Comptroller-General concluded by sending a stern warning to smuggling networks operating within and around Nigeria’s borders:

“Let it be known — Nigeria’s borders are not open to criminal enterprise. We will pursue violators with the full weight of the law.”

He added that the service remains fully committed to supporting President Bola Tinubu’s national security and economic reform agenda by tightening border controls, deepening inter-agency collaboration, and maintaining zero tolerance for smuggling.