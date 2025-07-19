Safety Shooters, Safety Babes Reign At Ardova Handball Premier League

Safety Shooters and Safety Babes, both owned by the Federal Road Safety Corp, have emerged as leaders in the men’s and women’s categories leagues as the first Phase of the Ardova Handball Premier League 2025 came to a close at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State.

Safety Shooters cemented their top spot in the men’s standings with a convincing 26–20 victory over Niger United on the final day, finishing with 28 points from 10 matches while also winning nine and losing only once.

Their campaign was backed by a league-high 322 goals scored and a staggering +91 goal difference, edging COAS Shooters, who also amassed 28 points in first place based on superior goal difference.

COAS Shooters wrapped up their phase with a dominant 38–31 win over De Defenders but had to settle for second place owing to their +50 goal difference.

Sokoto Rima Strikers completed the top three with 25 points, thanks to seven wins, one draw, and two defeats in 10 matches.

Title holders Tojemarine Academy on 24 points and Correction Boys on 22 points rounded out the top five.

Former champions Niger United held on to sixth place with 19 points while Osun United, who edged Benue Buffaloes 20–19, also finished with 19 points but had a slightly inferior goal difference.

De Defenders, Adamawa Warriors, Benue Buffaloes, and Lagos Seasiders occupied the 8th to 11th spots.

On the women’s side, defending champions Safety Babes proved untouchable throughout the seven-match phase, winning all their games to top the log with 21 points.

Their impressive run included 242 goals scored and just 173 conceded, resulting in a +69 goal difference as they aim to win an unprecedented quintuple of titles.

Sokoto Rima Queens solidified their second-place finish with a thrilling 34–31 comeback victory over Soof Omo Ogiefo.

Sokoto Rima Queens ended the first Phase with 22 points — one behind Safety Babes — with six wins and one draw.

Plateau Peacocks came third with 15 points, while Imo Grasshoppers and Soof Omo Ogiefo followed in 4th and 5th places.

Rivers Queens are 6th, Defender Babes are 7th, while Ekiti Queens, who failed to win a single game, finished 8th on the women’s standings

With the first phase concluded, attention now shifts to the decisive second phase of the competition in Lagos later in the year, where the eventual champions will be crowned, and the battle for survival will take centre stage.

Day 11 result (Women):

Soof Omo Ogiefo 31-34 Rima Queen

Day 11 results (Men):

Benue Buffaloes 19-20 Osun United

Lagos Seasiders 21-28 Adamawa Warriors

De Defenders 31-38 COAS Shooters

Correction Boys 25-25 Tojemarine Academy

Niger United 20-26 Safety Shooters