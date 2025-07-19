Three Children, Six Other Travellers Killed In Borno Highway Accident

Three children were reportedly among nine passengers killed in an auto crash on the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway on Friday afternoon.

A statement signed by Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) Sector Commander, Usman Muhammad, noted that the two male children, one female child, a woman and five men died on the spot of the accident between a Hummer bus belonging to Borno Express and a long trailer vehicle.

Seven other passengers sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the specialist hospital in Maiduguri.

Muhammed said that the accident was caused by speeding, leading to loss of control.

See full press statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

TRAGIC ROAD TRAFFIC CRASH CLAIMS NINE LIVES

A devastating road traffic crash occurred on Friday, 18th July, 2025, along Maiduguri- Damaturu road/highway at approximately 1530hrs, resulting in the loss of nine lives comprising Five Male Adults, one female adult, two male children and one female child. The total number of passengers and seven others sustained various injuries

The crash involved two vehicles (a Toyota Hummer bus belonging to Borno Express and a commercial Trailer). The cause of the crash is attributed to speeding. which resulted in loss of control. Eight passengers died on the spot, while one died in the Specialist hospital. The injured are presently receiving treatment at the Specialists Hospital, Maiduguri.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the deceased. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

The motoring public is urged to exercise caution on the road. Further details will be provided as the investigation unfolds.

Usman A Muhammad,

Corps Commander,

Sector Commander.