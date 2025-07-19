US New Consul General To Southern Nigeria Arrives In Lagos

The US Mission has announced the arrival of its new Consul General to the 17 states in southern Nigeria, Rick Swart, in Lagos.

A statement by the US Mission Nigeria said Swart arrived on Wednesday.

As Consul General in Lagos, Swart is responsible for leading and overseeing US government activities that deepen trade and investment ties, expand people-to-people connections, and advance the full range of priorities in the US-Nigeria bilateral relationship across the region.

“I am honoured to serve in Nigeria. I am excited about the opportunity to travel across the region, meet the people, experience the culture, while advancing the shared goals of making our two countries safer, stronger, and more prosperous,” the Friday statement quoted Swart as saying.

Swart takes over from JoEllen Gorg, who led the Consulate General in an interim capacity over the last seven months.

The former Consul General, Will Stevens, completed his tour of duty in November 2024.

A career member of the Senior Foreign Service, Swart has held diverse diplomatic roles across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, most recently as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Chad.

His diplomatic assignments included serving as Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., in the Republics of Chad, Congo, and Burundi; Deputy Consul General in Baghdad, Iraq; and Humanitarian Assistance Officer for Africa at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in Geneva.

Other assignments include overseas tours in London, Manila, and Dubai, as well as domestic postings in Washington, D.C., serving as the focal point for several cross-cutting sub-Saharan Africa issues.

Before joining the State Department in 2002, he worked in the private sector on architectural and design projects in Asia and Africa.

He also served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Mali.

Speaking on his appointment, Swart said, “I thank JoEllen for her remarkable leadership and for the outstanding work she has done to promote our close partnership with the Nigerian people in the region.

“I look forward to working closely with Ambassador Mills and the team at the US Embassy in Abuja to further advance the shared objectives between Nigeria and the United States.”