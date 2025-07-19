Usyk Beats Dubois To Become Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion

Oleksandr Usyk beat Daniel Dubois to become the undisputed heavyweight world champion with a fifth-round knockout at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Victory saw Ukraine’s Usyk extend his unbeaten professional record to 24 fights as the WBA, WBC, and WBO champion added his British opponent’s IBF belt to his collection.

Early in the fifth round, Usyk — at 38 some 11 years older than Dubois — dropped his opponent to the canvas and finished the fight in emphatic fashion one minute and 52 seconds into the round after his trademark left hook left his British rival unable to beat the count.

“38 is a young guy, remember!,” proclaimed Usyk, in the ring after dropping to his knees in celebration.

AFP