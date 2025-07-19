VIDEO: Some People Are Benefiting From Hardship Faced by Nigerians – Sam Adeyemi

A strategic leadership expert and author, Sam Adeyemi, has said that some individuals are benefiting from the hardship that the vast majority of Nigerians are currently facing.

Adeyemi, who stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise on Saturday, said the challenges in the country could not be blamed on religion because countries believed to be the origin of major religions were developed.

According to him, the problems are not a national discussion because it is advantageous to some people for things to remain the way they are.

Watch the video below.