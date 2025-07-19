Zimbabwe Qualify For First Rugby World Cup Since 1991

Zimbabwe qualified for the 2027 Rugby World Cup with a 30-28 victory over Namibia in the Africa Cup final on Saturday.

This will be Zimbabwe’s first appearance in the rugby showpiece since 1991.

The door is still open for Namibia to book their ticket to what would be an eighth consecutive World Cup.

They face the United Arab Emirates in a play-off ahead of final qualifiers in Dubai in November.

The last time Zimbabwe made it to the finals, they lost their three matches against Ireland (55-11), Scotland (51-12) and Japan (52-8).