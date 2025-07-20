ADC Is Exploiting Buhari’s Death For Relevance, Not Us — Presidency 

The Presidency has lashed out at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over its statement accusing President Bola Tinubu’s administration of exploiting the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari for political gains.

The ADC had on Friday accused the Tinubu’s administration of exploiting the death of Buhari to whitewash its image.

But reacting to the allegation, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, described the opposition party’s claims as “shameless” and “obnoxious.”

He specifically accused the opposition party and its leading figures of “disrespecting Buhari and dancing on his grave for relevance.”

“Let it be said clearly: the ADC is the one exploiting Buhari’s death for political attention, not this government.

“From Atiku and El-Rufai’s choreographed arrival in Daura — greeted with chants seeking to make political capital from the solemnity of the moment — to this disgraceful press statement, the ADC has shown itself to be utterly shameless.

“The burial of former President Buhari was conducted with the complete honour befitting a leader of his stature. That is why world leaders showed up, millions of Nigerians tuned in on television and across social media, and even ADC promoters were falling over themselves in Daura, prancing about the Buhari family compound like eager real estate agents scouting new territory,” Dare said.

Dare then called on Nigerians to ignore the “political noise from an outfit gasping for attention”.

See the full statement below:

RE: BUHARI’S BURIAL — A RESPONSE TO ADC’S OBNOXIOUS STATEMENT