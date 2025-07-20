Former PDP Governors’ Forum DG Maduabum Dumps Party For ADC

The immediate past Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum and two-term member of the House of Representatives, Cyril Maduabum, has resigned from the PDP and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement issued by Maduabum, he expressed deep disappointment in the current state of the PDP, a party he said he once served with pride.

He alleged that the party has been hijacked by self-serving individuals who prioritize personal power over party discipline, internal democracy, and the national interest.

According to him, the PDP is now “a shadow of its former self,” plagued by chaos, internal betrayal, and systematic destruction orchestrated by forces with no regard for the principles of its founding fathers.

Speaking on his move to the ADC, Maduabum described the party as “a beacon of hope for good governance, integrity, accountability, and inclusive politics.”

The statement reads, “After deep reflection, extensive consultations, and careful evaluation of the current political realities within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), I have taken the difficult but necessary decision to resign my membership of the PDP with immediate effect.

“As a committed democrat, a two-term member of the House of Representatives, and former Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, I have dedicated significant portions of my political life to building the PDP as a platform for democratic consolidation and national development.

“However, the soul of the party I once served with pride has been hijacked by self-serving, unscrupulous elements who are more interested in personal power grabs than in party discipline, internal democracy, or national interest.

“The PDP today is a shadow of its former self. It has descended into chaos, internal betrayal, and systematic destruction by diverse forces who have no regard for the principles upon which the party was founded. Sadly, voices of reason are no longer welcome, and genuine reformers are vilified or silenced. I can no longer in good conscience remain in a house that has been stripped of its moral compass and overrun by opportunists.

“In light of this, I am proud to announce that I am joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC) — a party that now stands as the only credible democratic alternative for Nigeria. The ADC is emerging as a beacon of hope for good governance, integrity, accountability, and inclusive politics. It offers the opportunity for principled politics, genuine people-oriented leadership, and a platform for rebuilding our nation from the grassroots up. The ADC Coalition includes progressive minded people like Mr. Peter Obi and others.

“I join the ADC not merely as a defector but as a reformer committed to helping build a new political culture — one based on merit, ideology, discipline, youth inclusion, and national unity.

“The time has come for all well-meaning Nigerians to take a stand against the decay in our political system. I call on all patriots, especially those disillusioned by the dysfunction in the traditional parties, to rally around this movement for a new Nigeria through the ADC.

“I remain committed to the democratic ideals of justice, equity, and service to the people. The struggle to rescue Nigeria and restore its promise continues — and it begins now on a new, firmer footing.

“God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”