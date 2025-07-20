‘Kabiyesi Was More Than A Royal Father To Me,’ Tinubu Pays Tribute To Awujale

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid tribute to the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, describing the traditional ruler as more than a father to him.

In a statement on Sunday via X, the President honoured the memory of the monarch eight days after his death.

Describing the loss as personal to him, Tinubu said the Awujale, whose death coincided with the demise of former President Muhammadu Buhari, was a confidante.

“Kabiyesi was more than a royal father to me. He was a confidante, a guide, and a man of truth whose wisdom never failed to steady those who sought it,” Tinubu said.

“In over six decades on the throne, he ruled with rare dignity, candour, and courage, always putting the people first with an unmistakable sense of duty.”

He further praised the late monarch’s legacy of service and integrity, highlighting his rare leadership qualities and unwavering dedication to his people.

The President noted that he was present in Ijebu-Ode for the monarch’s eighth-day Fidau prayers, describing Oba Adetona as more than just a royal figure.

Last Sunday, within hours, I lost two men I held in the highest esteem: my dear predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, and Kabiyesi, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Ogbagba II, the Awujale of Ijebuland, who joined his ancestors after over 65 remarkable years on the throne. Advertisement Kabiyesi… — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) July 20, 2025

Tinubu acknowledged the profound impact of Oba Adetona’s death on Nigeria’s traditional institution, especially in Yorubaland.

See the full statement below: