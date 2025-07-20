Police Arrest Two Suspected Transformer Vandals In Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Police command says it has arrested two persons for alleged transformer vandalism in Ikot Imoh village, Ikot Abasi local government area of the State.

The command spokesperson, DSP Timfon John, who disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists in Uyo on Saturday said the suspects were arrested on Thursday July, 17 at about 5:45am while attempting to vandalize the transformer.

She said the arrest followed a distress call received from a man (name withheld) reporting suspicious activity around the transformer installation in Ikot Imoh village, prompting a rapid response from the Police.

She further said that upon the arrival of the operatives at the scene, the two suspects were apprehended while the other members of the gang fled.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers encountered a group of individuals attempting to tamper with the transformer. Two suspects, identified as Asuquo Effiong, 29yrs of Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, Akwa Ibom State, and Chidiebere Onwe, 30yrs of Nkanu LGA, Enugu State, were apprehended. Other members of the gang fled the scene upon sighting the police,” John stated.

The PPRO highlighted the items recovered at the scene to include; two seventeen-combination flat spanners, one hose pipe, one large heavy-duty cutter and one pipe wrench with socket.

She noted that investigations are ongoing and suspects would be charged to court at the end of investigations.