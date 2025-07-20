Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ Dies After 20 Years In Coma

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khalid Al-Saud, popularly known as Saudi Arabia’s “Sleeping Prince,” has died at the age of 36.

His death comes about two decades after a devastating car crash in London left him in a coma.

The prince, who was just 15 years old at the time of the accident in 2005, suffered a brain haemorrhage and internal bleeding.

He never regained full consciousness and had been on a ventilator ever since.

His father, Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, confirmed the passing in a post on X on Saturday.

“With hearts believing in Allah’s will and decree, and with deep sorrow and sadness, we mourn our beloved son: Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away today,” the post read.

READ ALSO: Ukraine Proposes Fresh Peace Talks With Russia Next Week

Prince Al-Waleed was a student at a military college in London at the time of the accident.

His father played an active role in his treatment, fighting for his son’s life and constantly refusing withdrawal to his life support, including defying doctors’ advice to let nature take its course back in 2015.

Some brief hope was ignited after the prince was observed making minor movements, including raising his fingers and tilting his head, but his condition did not improve.

Prince Al Waheed is a great-grandson of King Abdulaziz or Ibn Saud, the founder and first monarch of Saudi Arabia.

He is also the nephew of billionaire tycoon Al Waheed bin Talal Al Saud and the current regnant, King Salman, is his great uncle.

{يَا أَيَّتُهَا النَّفْسُ الْمُطْمَئِنَّةُ، ارْجِعِي إِلَىٰ رَبِّكِ رَاضِيَةً مَّرْضِيَّةً، فَادْخُلِي فِي عِبَادِي، وَادْخُلِي جَنَّتِي} بقلوب مؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره وببالغ الحزن والأسى ننعى إبننا الغالي

الأمير الوليد بن خالد بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود رحمه الله

الذي انتقل… pic.twitter.com/QQBbMWGOOG — خالد بن طلال بن عبد العزيز ( أبو الوليد ) (@allah_cure_dede) July 19, 2025

\

Prince Al Waheed’s funeral prayers will take place on Sunday afternoon at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque for men, while the women’s service will be held at King Faisal Specialist Hospital.