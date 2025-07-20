Senate To Natasha: Stay Away From Proceedings, You Can’t Resume Yet

The Senate has asked Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to stay away from its proceedings, saying the suspended lawmaker can’t resume yet.

In a statement on Sunday, Senate spokesman Yemi Adaramodu insisted that there was no subsisting court order mandating the Senate to recall the lawmaker before the expiration of her suspension.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended in March 2025 for violating Senate rules after a seat arrangement brawl with Senate President Godswill Akpabio whom she accused of sexual misconduct, an allegation Akpabio denied.

Recently, the suspended lawmaker, who relied on a recent judgment delivered by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, vowed to resume Senate proceedings on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

However, the Senate spokesman argued that the judgment did not contain any positive or mandatory order directing the Senate to recall Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan prior to the end of her suspension.

READ ALSO: Withdraw Threat, Apologise To Obi, Falana Tells Okpebholo

Adaramodu said, “It is therefore surprising and legally untenable that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, while on appeal and having filed a motion for stay against the valid and binding orders made against her, is attempting to act upon an imaginary order of recall that does not exist. The Senate emphasizes once more: there is no enforceable order directing her immediate return to the chamber.

“We advise the Distinguished Senator to refrain from any attempt to storm the Senate next Tuesday under a false pretext, as doing so would not only be premature but also undermine the dignity of the Senate and violate due process. The Senate, as a law-abiding institution, is committed to upholding the rule of law and the integrity of its proceedings. It will not tolerate the disruption of its proceedings.

“The Senate will, at the appropriate time, consider the advisory opinion of the court on both amending the Standing Orders of the Senate, her recall, and communicate same thereof to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“Until then, she is respectfully advised to stay away from the Senate chambers and allow due process to run its full course.”