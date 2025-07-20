Tiktok Sensation Jarvis Confirms Engagement To Peller

TikTok sensation Elizabeth Amadou, also known as ‘Jarvis’, has confirmed that she is engaged to fellow online streamer Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller.

Jarvis made this known while she appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Rubbin’ Minds on Sunday

Speculations over a supposed engagement between the duo had made the news last year, with some fans regarding it as a publicity stunt

However, Jarvis called for calm, insisting the grand step would be taken in due time

“If Peller wants to get married tomorrow, I believe he will, but behind the scenes, calm down. Just calm down.”

“I believe marriage is something serious and we should not joke about or joke around,” she said.

The Edo state indigene revealed that despite her success in content creation, her family members are not openly in support of her career choice, rather wishing she focuses on her education.

When asked how she came up with the name, she said, “Jarvis” was inspired by a movie I watched.”

“I literally changed that name because it’s already a brand name and I don’t want to have any problem in the future, but I blew up with the name.”

READ ALSO: ‘Treat Entertainment Like Crude Oil,’ Filmmaker Pascal Atuma Tells FG

According to her, people found it difficult to pronounce her name, Jadrolita; however, “I am bearing Jadrolita,” she affirms.

Jarvis and Peller won the Force of Virality at the Trendupp Award in July 2025.

Watch the interview here