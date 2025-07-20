WAFCON 2024: Nigeria’s Super Falcons To Play South Africa In Mouthwatering Semi-Final

South Africa are into the semi-final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. Their reward? A date with rivals Nigeria at the Stade Larbi Zaouli, Casablanca, Morroco.

The Banyana Banyana fought hard to beat Senegal 4-1 on penalties after normal, and extra time ended barren in Saturday’s quarter-final match up.

Nigeria had a day earlier crushed Zambia’s Copper Queens 5-0, extending their unbeaten record in the tournament.

With the last eight games done, attention now shifts to the semi-final, and Nigeria and South Africa headline the fixtures for the semi-final.

The last time both sides met was at the 2022 edition, also in Morocco. Then, the South Africans got the better of the 2018 champions, courtesy of a 1-2 win. That victory came three years after the Banyana Banyana’s heartbreaking loss to Nigeria in the WAFCON final.

The Super Falcons go into Tuesday’s game, riding on the heels of an impressive outing in Morroco. They have scored eight goals and are yet to concede in four matches so far, a testament to their impregnable defensive work.

The other semi-final game at the WAFCON will see Ghana’s Black Queens take on hosts Morroco. That match will be on the same day that Nigeria will play South Africa.

Nigeria vs. South Africa WAFCON Match Details

Date: Tuesday, July 22nd, 2025.

Time: 5:00 pm (Nigeria time/WAT).