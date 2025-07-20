Withdraw Threat, Apologise To Obi, Falana Tells Okpebholo

Human rights lawyer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has asked Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to withdraw the threat against former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

During a public event on Friday, Okpebholo warned that Obi must not visit Edo without prior security clearance, alleging that violence followed the LP leader’s last visit to the state.

“That man who says he has no ‘shishi’ came and dropped N15 million. Where did he get it from? After he left, three people were killed. For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance,” Okpebholo had said.

However, in a statement on Sunday, Falana condemned Okpebholo’s utterances, saying they violate the 1999 Constitution.

READ ALSO: Don’t Come To Edo Without Security Clearance, Okpebholo Warns Obi

“The threat to the life of Mr. Peter Obi issued by the “new sheriff in town” in Edo State, constitutes a violation of section 33 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples (Ratification and Enforcement) which guarantee the fundamental right of every citizen to life,” Falana said.

“In view of section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution, which stipulates that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government, Governor Okpebholo should withdraw the threat, apologise publicly to Mr. Peter Obi and assure him of the safety of his life in Edo State.

“However, if Governor Okpebholo does not withdraw the illegal threat because of sheer arrogance of raw power, Mr. Peter Obi should proceed to file an application in the Benin Judicial Division of the Federal High Court to secure the enforcement of his fundamental right to life. Mr. Obi should act with utmost urgency in view of the prevalence of mob justice and other forms of extrajudicial killings in the country.”