At Least 16 Killed As Bangladesh Fighter Jet Crashes Into School

At least 16 people, mostly students, were killed Monday when a training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a school campus in the capital Dhaka, the government said.

More than 100 people were also injured in the accident, with at least 83 undergoing treatment in several hospitals, the office of interim leader Muhammad Yunus said.

The Chinese-made F-7 BJI aircraft took off at 1:06 pm (0706 GMT) and crashed soon after at the Milestone School and College campus.

An AFP photographer at the scene saw fire and rescue officials taking away the injured students on stretchers.

Yunus expressed “deep grief and sorrow” over the incident in a post on X.

“The loss suffered by the Air Force, the students, parents, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College, as well as others affected by this accident, is irreparable,” he said.

“This is a moment of profound pain for the nation.”