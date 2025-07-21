I’ll Run For Political Office When the Time Is Right — Tacha

Reality TV star and media personality Anita ‘Tacha’ Akide has hinted at a possible foray into politics, stating her desire to get involved in governance rather than criticising from the sidelines.

Asked if she plans to run for office, Tacha stated that she would “definitely” do so when the time is right, arguing that politics is not limited to elective positions.

“Definitely, when it’s time, I would. I’m not sure about the next elections. But if it’s something I’m working on, I’d need to make it at least 70% already done before I can talk about it.

“We keep saying politics is dirty, but we forget that we play politics every day. We try to be politically correct, but don’t see that we can play it on a larger scale and benefit our people. I think it’s about time, really,” she said on Rubbin’ Minds on Channels Television.

Pressed further on what office she might seek, she said, “I don’t even know, but you guys watch out, definitely.”

Rivers Politics

Tacha, who is from Rivers State, said she is disappointed with the state’s progress, especially given the tensions between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

“I’m not even going to lie. It’s kind of been disappointing. When I look at other cities like Lagos and Abuja and see how far they’ve come and the potential that Rivers State has, it’s sad that they’re not trying to exploit that. Instead, it’s just church and politics.

“There are so many youths, so much talent. There’s just lots of things that if the government can see light into that, there’s so much that can happen. But they’re not trying to exploit that, and it’s just disappointing,” she said.

The Big Brother Naija alumna stressed the importance of youth participation in politics, referencing online activist VeryDarkMan (VDM), who recently distanced himself from political ambition.

“I saw a video of VDM saying he wouldn’t want to play politics and all that kind of stuff. And it’s like, wow—we can’t keep complaining and not try to be part of the government,” she said.

The 29-year-old star added that “after God is government,” pointing out that one policy can dramatically affect people’s lives.

“So if we keep complaining and we’re not trying to be part of what needs to be done to actually change government as we want it to change, then absolutely nothing is going to change,” she noted.

Tacha also criticised the tendency of many Nigerians to seek greener pastures abroad without contributing to national development.

“It would only take us, as Nigerians, to make Nigeria what we want to see. And if everybody keeps running away, nothing is going to change,” she warned.

Away from politics, the reality TV star also opened up about her love life, revealing she is currently single.

“I am very much single, actually. Maybe I probably would have stood a better chance if I didn’t go on Big Brother Naija, because that show just blew me up, and everybody thinks, ‘Oh, she’s out of my league.’ If you’re cute, your pocket is cute, and you have sense—literally—you can reach out to me and we can have a conversation.”

While she hasn’t introduced anyone publicly, she maintained that secrecy isn’t her style.

“If he’s now dating three people—we’d know. I’m not about that or hiding this or hiding that. At least once in a while, let the world know who this person is,” she said.

Still, she confirmed she’s open to a serious relationship and starting a family. “Definitely, I’m open to love. I’m open to starting a family. But I don’t want to sound desperate. If it happens, it happens. And if it doesn’t, it’s okay.”